ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.15%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.25%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.37%)
SNGP 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.9%)
UNITY 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.83 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,977 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
IT, commodities lift Indian shares; Maruti falls

  • Chemical producer Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem nearly doubled in value in its market debut
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Thursday, with IT and commodity stocks leading the recovery from a three-day fall, while Maruti Suzuki dropped after the carmaker missed estimates for profit margins.

By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.38% at 15,769.60 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.36% higher at 52,630.67, also after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no hurry to taper stimulus.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki fell as much as 3.2%, their biggest intraday percentage drop since April 19, after the country's top carmaker missed estimates for quarterly profit margins on Wednesday as rising raw material costs eclipsed a robust revival in demand for its vehicles.

Indian shares end lower as IT stocks and Reliance drag

IT stocks gained 1.19%, led by Coforge Ltd , Oracle Financial Services Software and Tech Mahindra, all up between 1.2% and 5.4%.

Tech Mahindra will report results later in the day, while Oracle and Coforge posted higher profits and revenue earlier this week.

"We maintain our positive stance on IT today, ahead of Tech Mahindra's numbers. Further, so-called old-economy stocks like cement, steel and power are doing well, indicating that the economy is going to do well going forward," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets, Mumbai.

The Nifty Commodities Index, which includes several steel and cement companies such as Hindalco, Tata Steel and Ambuja Cements, was up 0.79%.

Chemical producer Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem nearly doubled in value in its market debut.

Apart from Tech Mahindra, investors will also focus on the results of TVS Motor Company, Colgate-Palmolive (India), LIC Housing Finance and PVR.

Asian shares managed a semblance of calm as the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus and said accelerating inflation remained the result of "transitory factors".

