ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Two killed in Islamabad as torrential rains create havoc

Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The urban flooding caused by cloudburst in the capital city, on Wednesday, left two people dead, paralysed civic life, and inundated roads and streets, and created serious problems for motorists and pedestrians.

Two people including a mother and a minor were killed when overnight heavy rain water entered homes at around 6am in sector E-11 of the capital city.

According to the family, four children and their mother drowned, when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house and accumulated in the basement.

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

The rescue team rescued three children, while one child and the mother died.

The flood caused by heavy rains also caused damage to roads and also took away cars in Sector E-11.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat through a tweet attributed the flash flood with a cloudburst and urged the public to "cooperate and restrict unnecessary movements".

The deputy commissioner further said the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened as he appealed to the public to stay away from the riverbanks of Korang and Soan rivers.

Additionally, Section 144 (power to issue order absolute at once in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) was imposed on bathing in rivers, the DC said, adding that rescue and management teams were present to handle the situation.

Police said that a women and a minor lost their lives in a house in Sector E11/2, as flood water entered the house's basement at night which caused the death of the child, while the mother passed away later.

According to the Capital Development Authority (CDA), all teams are in the field who cleared water from roads.

‘Very heavy’ or ‘torrential’ rains expected

The officials said flooding in Sector E-11 was due to "poor management" of private housing schemes, adding that there was no equipment available to deal with the situation.

Officials also said that the flood situation in Sector E-11 was created due to the poor performance of the management of a housing society.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the army and local administration are on high alert in the federal capital to deal with the situation.

"The army is alert, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) is on alert as well as the district administration," he said, while talking to media during his visit to Nullah Leh.

Meanwhile, following the flooding in the federal capital, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar issued an alert due to the threat of flooding in adjoining city Rawalpindi's Leh Nullah, and asked Rescue 1122 to put in place all the arrangements to deal with any emergency-like situation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Usman Buzdar Sheikh Rashid CDA WASA Rawal Dam urban flooding Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat

Two killed in Islamabad as torrential rains create havoc

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

COAS, Saudi FM discuss situation

OICCI says security environment has further improved

Modalities of Kamyab Pakistan Programme fine-tuned

Atif Bokhari made President, CEO of Askari Bank

FBR allows Skardu Airport to deal with goods

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters