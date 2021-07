UBG leaders grieved over death of Tariq Haleem's wife

KARACHI: Chairman UBG Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs, Communications and Gwadar Development Tariq Haleem's wife Sheeba Haleem passed away on Tuesday due to illness and heart attack. United Business Group (UBG) Patron in Chief S M Muneer, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail, Secretary General Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman Sindh Region Khalid Tawab, FPCCI Vice Presidents Arif Yousuf Jeeva, Adeel Siddiqui, Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Central Spokesperson Gulzar Feroze, Chairman UBG Canada Naveed Bukhari, Former Presidents FPCCI Mian Muhammad Idrees, Abdul Rauf Alam, Engineer Darukhan Achakzai, Ghazanfar Bilour, Former Senior Vice Presidents Mazhar Ali Nasir, Hanif Gohar, Former Vice Presidents Shabnam Zafar, Mumtaz Ahmad, Karim Aziz Malik, Manzoor Chaudhry Irfan Yousuf, Noor Ahmad Khan, Ata-ur-Rehman, Ikram Rajput, UBG leaders Tanvir Ahmad Sheikh, Riaz-ud-Din Sheikh, Amir Atabajo, Shakeel Dhingra, Sohail Altaf, Malik Sohail Hussain, Khurshid Barlas, Waqara Ahmad Mian, Samina Fazil, Rizwana Shahid, Saeeda Bano, Wasim Rehman, Aganamatullah Mazhar, Malik Zubair Ahmad, Amir Iqbal, Abdul Sami, Rashid Ahmad Siddiqui, Rehmatullah Javed and other leaders expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Tariq Haleem's wife.

They prayed to almighty Allah to rest the departed sole in heaven and give courage to Tariq Haleems family to bear the irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021