Salahuddin Haider passes away

KARACHI: Former information minister of Sindh, senior journalist and former President Karachi Press Club Salahuddin Haider has passed away on Wednesday.

The daughter of Salahuddin Haider has confirmed the news. Later, Salahuddin Haider funeral prayers held in Usman Mosque, Seaview and was buried in a local graveyard.

Salahuddin served in different media outlets for 40 years and also served as Minister for Information in Sindh from 2002- to 2007. He has worked for different media outlets here and abroad including Morning News, PPI, Gulf News and Arab News.

