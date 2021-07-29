Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
29 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
428,329,708 264,865,338 14,291,783,287 8,395,200,072
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,231,784,056 (1,157,495,324) 74,288,732
Local Individuals 15,464,186,095 (16,419,147,832) (954,961,736)
Local Corporates 7,998,413,865 (7,117,740,860) 880,673,004
===============================================================================
