KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 428,329,708 264,865,338 14,291,783,287 8,395,200,072 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,231,784,056 (1,157,495,324) 74,288,732 Local Individuals 15,464,186,095 (16,419,147,832) (954,961,736) Local Corporates 7,998,413,865 (7,117,740,860) 880,673,004 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021