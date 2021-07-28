China has not banned rice imports from Pakistan, clarifies commerce ministry

The Ministry of Commerce has clarified that the Chinese government has not banned the import of rice from Pakistan.

The Commerce Ministry in a statement said that the Chinese authorities detained Pakistan’s rice export consignments for port inspection and detections but the consignments were later released after conformity.

“This is to clarify an issue appearing in the media relating to the alleged export ban by China on Pakistani Rice. The Ministry of Commerce would like to clarify that the issue discussed during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was that the Chinese Government is following strict protocol measures including checking import consignments for Covid19 virus presence before port clearance,” read the MoC statement.

It added that the Senators were informed that Pakistani export consignments of rice were detained for port inspection and detection but were later released after conformity with the Chinese government protocols. "China has not banned any rice exports from Pakistan," it stated.

Earlier, Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood informed the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce on Tuesday that a couple of months ago rice exporters came to him and informed him that China imposed a ban on Pakistani rice after detecting Coronavirus (dead virus) on the surface of plastic packing bags.

However, this issue has been resolved and 80 percent consignments are cleared, he said.

Virus was also detected in Pakistani seafood consignments reaching China but the virus inside the packing material of consignments was alive. Last month, nine companies were banned and this month restrictions have been imposed on six Pakistani companies. Commerce Ministry has asked companies to get a sanitary and phytosanitary inspection of their consignments.