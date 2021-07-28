ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.07%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
GGL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.77 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.36%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 165.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,165 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.03%)
BR30 26,436 Decreased By ▼ -52.85 (-0.2%)
KSE100 47,683 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,116 Decreased By ▼ -13.74 (-0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Australia dollar subdued by China jitters, Sydney lockdown extension

  • The New Zealand dollar held at $0.6959, after hit an eight-month low of $0.6882 last week
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: Australia's 10-year government bonds hit a five-month high on Wednesday while the risk-sensitive Aussie dollar stayed low as a plunge in Chinese equity markets sent investors scurrying for perceived safe haven assets.

Yields on Australian 10-year bonds went as low as 1.164%, a level not seen since Feb. 1.

Three-year yields eased to a one-week trough of 0.239% from a high of nearly 0.5% in June as investors pushed back expectations for interest rate hikes amid rising COVID-19 cases in the most populous city of Sydney.

The Australian dollar, a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan, was last at $0.7367, not far from last week's eight-month low of $0.7289.

Australian dollar upset by market tumult, RBA tries to staunch bond bleeding

The yuan teetered near a three-month low at 6.5180 per dollar after logging its worst day since October on Tuesday on investors' concerns about tightening government regulation. On Wednesday, it hovered around 6.5030 as state-run financial media called for calm.

Also clouding the outlook for the Aussie was a four-week extension of a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney, raising prospects of a third-quarter economic contraction and higher unemployment.

Fitch Solutions on Wednesday downgraded its 2021 forecast for the Australian dollar to $0.7500 from a previous estimate of 0.7600 "amid rising risks to the growth outlook emerging from a resurgence in the Covid-19 domestic outbreak."

All eyes will next be on the US Federal Reserve which will announce its policy decision at 1800 GMT followed by a news conference at 1830 GMT.

The New Zealand dollar held at $0.6959, after hit an eight-month low of $0.6882 last week.

New Zealand government bonds gained, sending yields about 2.5-3.5 basis points lower across the yield curve.

Australian government bond futures rose, with the three-year bond contract up 1.5 ticks at 99.715. The 10-year contract added 4 ticks to 98.835.

