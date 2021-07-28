ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.88%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.26%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,166 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.02%)
BR30 26,446 Decreased By ▼ -43.23 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,696 Increased By ▲ 9.14 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,122 Decreased By ▼ -7.87 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Deutsche Bank's profit tops estimates despite dip in trading revenue

  • Revenue at the unit declined 11% in the second quarter from a year earlier
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank delivered on Wednesday a better-than-expected quarterly profit despite some unexpected costs and a decline in its investment banking revenue, sending shares of Germany's biggest lender up 2.2% in pre-market trading.

The bank posted a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, its longest streak in the black since 2012.

Net profit attributable to shareholders in the second quarter came in at 692 million euros ($818 million), from a loss of 77 million euros a year earlier. The figures were better than analyst expectations for a profit of 372 million euros.

Deutsche Bank hikes Asia profitability targets by half

Deutsche Bank's results were supported by a decrease in provisions set aside to cushion fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Provisions for credit losses were 75 million euros, down from 761 million euros a year earlier.

A pocket of strength was the investment bank's advisory business amid a boom in dealmaking, with revenue surging 166% to 111 million euros. An increase in asset management revenue and fees also helped boost the bottom line.

The profit figures are good news for Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, who launched a major restructuring in 2019 that involved shedding 18,000 staff in the hopes of returning the bank to profitability.

"Our priority now is to continue with our disciplined execution of transformation, quarter by quarter," Sewing said in a statement.

The company decided to abandon a key target - an aim of reducing costs to 16.7 billion euros by 2022. The move came in after Deutsche Bank flagged a number of unexpected costs in recent months.

Sewing said he was committed to a 70% cost-income ratio target, as the lender will now focus on cost-to-income ratio.

Much has been riding on the performance of Deutsche's investment bank, the group's biggest revenue generator that helped the bank eke out a small profit for 2020, its first after five years of losses. Gains in the investment banking unit drove the bank to its strongest quarter in seven years at the start of 2021.

Revenue at the unit declined 11% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

It was the biggest fall in investment banking revenue since the bank's revamp two years ago, but US rivals also saw a decline in the quarter.

Investors have wondered how sustainable progress will be as the bank continues to make efforts to boost profitability after years of losses.

The unit lost market share across an array of key services in the second quarter, data from Dealogic shows, demonstrating the fragility of recovery for the German lender.

Deutsche Bank Germany coronavirus pandemic

Deutsche Bank's profit tops estimates despite dip in trading revenue

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters