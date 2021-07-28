ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
Sindh govt, JS Bank launch first Covid-19 drive through vaccination centre

28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: JS Bank in collaboration with the Government of Sindh and Deputy Commissioner District South Irshad Ali Sodhar has launched a Covid-19 drive through vaccination facility for the country’s largest metropolis namely Karachi. This initiative between the Sindh Government & JS Bank has seen the establishment of a drive through vaccination facility next to Urban Forest, Block 3, Clifton, Karachi. With six drives through lanes and the capacity to serve thousands of people per day, the service is free and is being offered between 4 pm – 12 am 7 days a week allowing the public to get vaccinated from the comfort of their cars. Available vaccines include Moderna, Sinovac, CanSino, Pakvac, & Sinopharm.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Advisor to Chief Minister - Sindh stated, ‘In Collaboration with the Sindh Government & JS Bank, a COVID-19 vaccination drive through has been established which will help the nation. I urge everyone to come and get them vaccinated and keep them safe’. Basir Shamsie, President and CEO - JS Bank added, ‘JS Bank has always strived to give back to the society in which it operates. As a socially responsible entity, this vaccination drive is a symbol of our commitment to our nation and is our national duty.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

