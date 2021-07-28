ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
Qureshi to visit Bahrain from 28th

Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will visit Bahrain from July 28-29, 2021 to lead Pakistan’s delegation in the 2nd Session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC).

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that Qureshi will be accompanied by a senior official level delegation. He will co-chair the 2nd JMC Session from Pakistan’s side.

The inaugural session of the Pakistan-Bahrain JMC was held in Islamabad from February 5-6, 2017.

During the JMC, both sides will hold expert-level talks, particularly focusing on commerce, investment, energy, overseas employment, agriculture, information and broadcasting, tourism, and other areas of mutual interest.

During the visit, the foreign minister will call on the Bahraini leadership. Qureshi will also have a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain, Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, to, inter alia, discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy traditionally close and fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared values. Bilateral relations with Bahrain have been following an upward trajectory since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2019 on the invitation of King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. During the visit, the prime minister was also decorated with Bahrain’s prestigious award “King Hamad Order of the Renaissance”. Pakistan and Bahrain remain committed to further augmenting the bilateral relationship for mutual benefit.

The visit of the foreign minister is expected to add to the current momentum and positive trajectory of brotherly ties between the two countries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

