ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (July 27, 2021). ======================================= CONES CARDED...
Recorder Report 28 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Karachi Yarn Market Rates on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

=======================================
CONES CARDED
=======================================
10/1.
Indus                              2100
12/1
Nadeem Textile                     2150
Indus                              2250
Bajwa                              2200
16/1.
Nadeem Textile                     2300
United                             2150
Abdullah Textile                   2150
Indus                              2350
Bajwa                              2300
21/1.
Al-Karam (A.K)                     2450
Suriya Tex                         2400
United                             2300
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2500
Nadeem Textile                     2450
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Abdullah Textile                   2350
Lucky Cotton                       2400
22/1.
Bajwa                              2450
United                             2350
---------------------------------------
CONES CARDED
---------------------------------------
24/1.
United                             2500
26/1.
AL-Karam                           2650
Amin Text                          2600
Shadman Cotton                     2600
Diamond Int'l                      2600
Lucky Cotton                       2550
28/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
30/1.
Amin Tex.                          2750
Al-Karam                           2750
Jubilee Spinning                   2700
GulAhmed (G.Lite)                  2750
Lucky Cotton                       2650
Diamond Intl                       2700
32/1
Abdullah Textile                   2750
40/1
Lucky Cotton                       3400
52/1
Lucky Cotton                       3800
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
40/1
Indus CF                           3650
---------------------------------------
COMBED CONE
---------------------------------------
20/2.
GulAhmed                           2500
Amin                               2500
Indus Dyeing                       2500
Bajwa                              2500
Nadeem Textile                     2500
42/1
Abdullah Textile                   3400
52/1
Abdullah Textile                   3850
20/1. SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2700
30/1 SLUB
Abdullah Textile                   2850
60/1.
Abdullah Textile                   3800
70/1
Abdullah Textile                   3900
---------------------------------------
CHEES CONES
---------------------------------------
10/1.                              1650
Kasim Tex                          1650
Latif Tex. (Latif)                 1500
Super                              1250
Abdullah Textile (OE)              1200
16/1. (O.E.)
Kasim Textile                      1900
Masal                              1600
---------------------------------------
RATES OF PAKISTANI/IMPORTED POLYESTER
YARN (PER LBS) + GST/NON REGISTERED 20%
CAST INCLUDED GST IN IMPORTED PRICE
---------------------------------------
DTY
---------------------------------------
50/24/0
Local                            190.00
Rupali                           175.00
Imported                         205.00
75/36/0
Imported                         162.00
Local                            144.00
Rupali                           142.00
75/36/Him
Imported                         175.00
Local                            154.00
Rupali                           152.00
100/36/0
Imported                         159.00
Local                            133.00
Rupali                           124.00
100/48/INT
Local                            141.50
Rupali                           134.00
Imported                         163.00
150/48/0
Imported                         143.00
Local                            123.50
Rupali                           120.00
150/48/Him
Imported                         152.00
Local                            126.00
Rupali                           124.00
300/96/0
Imported                         135.00
Local                            116.00
Rupali                           111.00
300/96/Him
Imported                         141.00
Local                            122.00
Rupali                           118.00
150/144/Sim
Imported                         148.00
Local                            129.00
150/144/Him
Imported                         154.00
Local                            135.00
75/72/Sim
Imported                         166.00
Local                            154.00
75/144/Sim
Imported                         180.00
Local                            154.00
---------------------------------------
FDY
---------------------------------------
50/24/SD
Imported                         147.00
75/72/SD
Imported                         142.00
50/36/BR
Imported                         146.00
Local                            173.00
100/36/BR
Imported                         137.00
150/48/BR
Imported                         126.00
300/96/BR
Imported                         135.00
---------------------------------------
RATE OF BLANDED YARN IN RUPEES
(PER LBS) + GST INCLUDED IMPORTED CAST
---------------------------------------
P.V. CONES
---------------------------------------
18/1 PV
A.A. Textiles                    169.00
A.A. Cotton                      142.00
20/1 PVB
A.A. Textile                     172.00
A. A. Cotton                     172.00
24/1 P.V. BRIGHT
A.A. Tex.                        178.00
A. A. Cotton (80:20)             178.00
26/1.PV Bright
A.A. Tex.                        183.00
30/1 PV
A.A. Tex."Z" Twist               195.00
A. A. Cotton                     193.00
26/1 P.V. (S.D.)
A.A. Textile                     183.00
A. A. COTTON                     130.00
36/1 PV (SD)
A.A. Textile                     205.00
40/1. (PVB)
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
A. A. Textile                    218.00
46/1 PVSD
Ibrahim Fibre                    234.00
28/1 PV SLUB
A.A. Clock Tower                 207.00
30/1 PV SLUB
A. A. Cotton (PVB)               207.00
A. A. Cotton (PC)                263.00
A. A. Cotton SLUB (PP)           207.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MVS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kcetex                           215.00
Prima                            215.00
Local (AVG Price)                204.00
30/S
Kcetex                           217.00
Prima                            217.00
Local (AVG Price)                210.00
40/S
Kcetex                           240.00
Prima                            240.00
Local (AVG Price)                240.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
20/S
Kahtex                           205.00
Local                            180.00
---------------------------------------
IMPORTED MJS YARN
---------------------------------------
30/S
Kahtex                           210.00
Local                            210.00
10/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
12/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     155.00
16/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     158.00
20/1 PP
Diwan                             98.00
A. A. Cotton                     161.00
Agar                              96.00
24/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     150.00
26/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     175.00
30/1 PP
Agar                             101.00
Anwar                            109.00
Diwan                            103.00
A. A. Cotton                     178.00
34/1. (PP)
A. A. Cotton                      99.00
40/1 PP
A. A. Cotton                     200.00
60/1. (P.P)
Agar                             124.00
Diwan                            125.00
Anwar                            130.00
A. A. Cotton                     270.00
8/.1.
A. A. Cotton (52 48)             136.00
10/.1.
Zainab                           200.00
A. A. Cotton                     193.00
Lucky Cotton                     190.00
12/1
A. A. Cotton                     198.00
IFL                              195.00
14/1
Zainab Tex                       206.00
A. A. Cotton                     145.00
16/1
AA SML Carded (52 48)            202.00
IFL (52 48)                      210.00
A. A. Cotton                     203.00
---------------------------------------
P.C. COMBED
---------------------------------------
20/1. PC
A.A.SMLCARDED                    215.00
Zainab (Combed)                  217.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            213.00
24/1. PC
A. A. SML Carded                 227.00
Zainab (Combed)                  229.00
25/1
A.A. Cotton                      223.00
30/1. PC (52 : 48)
Zainab Textile (combed)          243.00
Stallion                         208.00
K. Nazir                         206.00
Al-Karam                         206.00
AA SML (Carded)                  242.00
A. A. Cotton (Carded)            233.00
36/1. PC
IFL Tex (Combed)                 254.00
40/1 PC
A.A. Textile (Combed)            262.00
45/1 PC
Zainab                           277.00
50/1 PC
Zainab                           211.00
10/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             203.00
12/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             208.00
16/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             218.00
20/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             228.00
AASML                            180.00
24/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton (60:40)             173.00
AASML                            170.00
25/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     238.00
30/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     248.00
AASML                            195.00
40/1 CVC
A. A. Cotton                     140.00
---------------------------------------
READY RATES OF STAPLE FIBER IN RUPEES
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
I.C.I. 1.D                       218.00
I.C.I. 1.2 (SD)                  216.00
I.C.I. Bright                    219.00
Rupali 1.D                       218.00
Rupali 1.2 (SD)                  216.00
---------------------------------------
POLYESTER                          K.G.
---------------------------------------
Ibrahim Fiber (SD)               216.00
Ibrahim 1.D                      218.00
Ibrahim Fiber Bright             219.00
Ibrahim Trilobal Bright          220.00
---------------------------------------
VISCOSE                            K.G.
---------------------------------------
FCFC 44 MM Taiwan                360.00
FCFC 51 MM Taiwan                360.00
Thai Reyon 51 MM                 360.00
S.P.V. Ind. 51 MM Indonesia      360.00
---------------------------------------
ACRYLIC FIBER                      K.G.
---------------------------------------
Monty 1.2x51 Italy               450.00
Acelon Korea 1.2x51              450.00
=======================================

NOTES: These prices tentative and average indicator of the Prices Prevailing around Mid-Day. Whole Sale at Karachi, Actual deal prices may fluctuate under market mechanism and the above rates pertain to trading on 26.07.2021.

ALL RATES PERTAIN TO LAST TRADING SESSION AND ARE INCLUSIVE OF GOVERNMENT LEVIES (We make all efforts to keep the rates up dated but are not responsible for any error or mission due to unpredictable markets.)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Yarn Prices Yarn Market yarn rates Karachi Yarn Market Rate yarn price

Karachi Yarn Market Rate

IMF revises GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

IMF warns developing states falling behind

Senate body grills ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

ECC to consider STPF 2020-25 today

Kashif youngest person to summit K2

2002 Policy: Nepra not sure whether IPPs secured illegal gains

Policy rate kept on hold at 7pc to support growth

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.