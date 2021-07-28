KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 520,368,546 324,402,873 16,217,735,409 10,140,628,846 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,575,817,960 (1,843,684,049) (267,866,088) Local Individuals 16,740,916,827 (16,530,455,150) 210,461,677 Local Corporates 11,129,220,757 (11,071,816,346) 57,404,411 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021