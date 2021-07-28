Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on ...
28 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (July 27, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
520,368,546 324,402,873 16,217,735,409 10,140,628,846
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,575,817,960 (1,843,684,049) (267,866,088)
Local Individuals 16,740,916,827 (16,530,455,150) 210,461,677
Local Corporates 11,129,220,757 (11,071,816,346) 57,404,411
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.