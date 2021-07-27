World
Brazil reports 18,999 new coronavirus cases, 578 deaths
- Brazil has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began
27 Jul 2021
BRASILIA: Brazil recorded 18,999 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 578 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
Brazil has registered more than 19.7 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 550,502, according to ministry data.
