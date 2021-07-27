ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.44%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.61%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.36%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.27%)
PACE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.87%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.82%)
TELE 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.09%)
TRG 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.1%)
UNITY 43.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.89%)
WTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,200 Increased By ▲ 24.01 (0.46%)
BR30 26,798 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (0.33%)
KSE100 47,866 Increased By ▲ 193.61 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,179 Increased By ▲ 72.29 (0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Tokyo stocks open higher with eyes on US Fed

  • The dollar fetched 110.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.31 yen in New York late Monday
AFP 27 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.

"Japanese shares are seen starting with gains supported by US rises," Mizuho Securities said in a note.

"However, a wait-and-see attitude will gradually emerge" ahead of the two-day Fed policy meeting starting later in the day, it added.

The dollar fetched 110.28 yen in early Asian trade, against 110.31 yen in New York late Monday.

In Tokyo, shares in firms that tend to be sensitive to economic cycles of production and consumption were relatively higher.

The world's top-selling automaker Toyota was trading up 0.34 percent at 9,863 yen, while Nippon Steel was 2.15 percent higher at 1,851 yen, and Sony was trading up 0.36 percent at 11,015 yen.

Online mall giant Rakuten dived 7.38 percent to 1,216 yen after ratings agency S&P downgraded the company's long-term rating to BB+, a junk status.

On Wall Street, all three major indices mustered narrow gains, with the Dow ending up 0.2 percent at 35,144.31.

