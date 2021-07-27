Solid steps needed to stop growing trend of tobacco

KARACHI: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman said that according to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 2 out of 5 children start smoking before the age of 10 is a matter of concern. If the growing trend of tobacco in children and young generation is controlled in time, along with diseases, the cost will also increase. These children are the future of Pakistan. Solid steps must be taken to protect their health.

Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman said that the figures released by the Tobacco Control Cell are very alarming. According to the Tobacco Control Cell, 23.9 million people in Pakistan use tobacco, while 15.6 million people are smokers. Despite this, according to a report published in Dawn on December 24, 2020, multinational and local tobacco companies have decided to increase their tobacco crop requirements for the current year 2021 from 10.86 million kg to 56.48 million kg.

According to the Pakistan Health Education Survey, 1999, 5,000 Pakistanis are admitted to hospitals every day due to tobacco use, which shows that the increasing use of tobacco is also increasing the number of patients. According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 2013, 1,200 Pakistani children aged 6 to 15 years and 2 out of 5 children start smoking before the age of 10.

On the other hand, some of the government's initiatives are also raising a ray of hope. The Tobacco Control Cell has produced a documentary on tobacco use and health risks, based on tobacco-related diseases. The film is currently available in Urdu on Daily Motion and YouTube.-PR

