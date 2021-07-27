ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Solid steps needed to stop growing trend of tobacco

27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) General Secretary and Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman said that according to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 2 out of 5 children start smoking before the age of 10 is a matter of concern. If the growing trend of tobacco in children and young generation is controlled in time, along with diseases, the cost will also increase. These children are the future of Pakistan. Solid steps must be taken to protect their health.

Director Operations Sana Ullah Ghumman said that the figures released by the Tobacco Control Cell are very alarming. According to the Tobacco Control Cell, 23.9 million people in Pakistan use tobacco, while 15.6 million people are smokers. Despite this, according to a report published in Dawn on December 24, 2020, multinational and local tobacco companies have decided to increase their tobacco crop requirements for the current year 2021 from 10.86 million kg to 56.48 million kg.

According to the Pakistan Health Education Survey, 1999, 5,000 Pakistanis are admitted to hospitals every day due to tobacco use, which shows that the increasing use of tobacco is also increasing the number of patients. According to the Global Youth Tobacco Survey, 2013, 1,200 Pakistani children aged 6 to 15 years and 2 out of 5 children start smoking before the age of 10.

On the other hand, some of the government's initiatives are also raising a ray of hope. The Tobacco Control Cell has produced a documentary on tobacco use and health risks, based on tobacco-related diseases. The film is currently available in Urdu on Daily Motion and YouTube.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman Global Youth Tobacco Survey Pakistan Health Education Survey

Solid steps needed to stop growing trend of tobacco

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Aon, Willis scrap $30bn merger

46 Afghan soldiers given safe passage

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Highest Covid-19 positivity recorded

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Cabinet to discuss economy today

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.