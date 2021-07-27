ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
PayPro joins 1LINK as affiliate member

27 Jul 2021

KARACHI: PayPro has joined 1LINK as an Affiliate member. 1LINK payment system offers a unique affiliate program that allows non-banking entities to offer their services through 1LINK's platform.

An agreement to this effect was signed at the 1LINK Head Office in Karachi by Ali Janjua, CEO PayPro and Najeeb Agrawalla CEO 1LINK. As part of the program, PayPro will be able to benefit from 1LINK's extensive payments infrastructure, including 1IBFT and Bill Payment System (BPS), while extending these advantages to PayPro customers in a seamless and effective manner. Through the support of 1IBFT, transaction costs and time constraints associated with funds transfers will be eliminated.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

