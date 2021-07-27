TSX falls as tech stocks weigh

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, erasing initial gains at the open, as weakness in technology stocks offset gains in commodity-related shares. The technology sector fell 1.34% after touching a record high on Friday, with tech stocks including Shopify Inc and Blackberry Ltd among the top drags. At 9:45 a.m. ET (1345 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.71 points, or 0.19%, at 20,149.72. The energy sector climbed 0.9% as crude prices were steady as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant stoked fears over future fuel demand, but supply looked set to be tight through the rest of the year. The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1%. The financials sector slipped 0.1%.