Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
27 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 26, 2021).
===============================================================================
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
563,416,633 345,579,418 16,474,622,911 9,969,572,267
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,499,243,133 (1,702,466,084) (203,222,951)
Local Individuals 16,874,510,159 (15,957,992,247) 916,517,911
Local Corporates 8,991,718,513 (9,705,013,473) (713,294,960)
===============================================================================
