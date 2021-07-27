KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 26, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 563,416,633 345,579,418 16,474,622,911 9,969,572,267 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,499,243,133 (1,702,466,084) (203,222,951) Local Individuals 16,874,510,159 (15,957,992,247) 916,517,911 Local Corporates 8,991,718,513 (9,705,013,473) (713,294,960) ===============================================================================

