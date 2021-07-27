ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Battle of the record breakers looms in the Tokyo pool

  • The trio are the three fastest swimmers in the history of the event, all having held the world record, with McKeown the current owner.
Reuters Updated 27 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tuesday's women's 100m backstroke final will be a battle of the record breakers with Australia's Kaylee McKeown going for gold against American Regan Smith and Canada's Kylie Masse.

The trio are the three fastest swimmers in the history of the event, all having held the world record, with McKeown the current owner.

They showed their form in Sunday's heats with Masse setting an Olympic record before Smith took it from her and then McKeown went even faster.

In the women's 100m breaststroke, American Lilly King faces a tough challenge to the defence of her title with South African Tatjana Schoenmaker in the prime lane four after qualifying fastest.

World record holder King's old Russian foe Yulia Efimova is also in the final.

The pair made headlines at Rio 2016, when King wagged her finger at the previously suspended Russian and branded her a drug cheat. That clearly still rankles Efimova.

"I'm rooting for Tatjana Schoenmaker," Efimova told Russian media. "If I don't win myself, then let Tatjana win."

The men's 100m backstroke features defending champion and world record holder Ryan Murphy of the United States going for a fourth career gold with Russian Kliment Kolesnikov looking dangerous and Australian Mitch Larkin also a threat.

The first final of the morning is the men's 200m freestyle with Britain's Duncan Scott and Tom Dean hoping to medal and American Kieran Smith in the lane between them.

Olympics Tokyo Olympics Kaylee McKeown Kliment Kolesnikov Tatjana Schoenmaker Regan Smith Kylie Masse

Battle of the record breakers looms in the Tokyo pool

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

Pakistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Sherpas find two bodies on K2, one of them of Ali Sadpara

Pakistani rupee climbs against US dollar, ends at 161.23

WorldCall says it will launch a ride-hailing service like Uber/Careem

Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Antibodies from Sinovac's Covid-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps: study

After $4 billion in losses, Heathrow tells UK to open up travel

Covid-19 situation worsens as Pakistan reports highest number of daily cases since May 21

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters