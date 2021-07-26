ANL 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
BYCO 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.92%)
FNEL 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
GGGL 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
GGL 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
HUMNL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.72%)
JSCL 22.93 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.24%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.45%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.42%)
NETSOL 167.35 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (0.78%)
PACE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
PAEL 34.87 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.22%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PRL 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1%)
PTC 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.18 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-9.01%)
TELE 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.56%)
TRG 168.06 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.48%)
UNITY 43.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.81%)
WTL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.3%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -28.35 (-0.54%)
BR30 26,711 Decreased By ▼ -45.55 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,673 Decreased By ▼ -120.39 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -54.37 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall Street falls from record highs as earnings-heavy week kicks off

  • Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings this week
  • Hasbro rises on strong results, Tesla awaited
  • AON up, Willis down after $30 bln merger falls through
  • Indexes: Dow down 0.13%, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.08%
Reuters Updated 26 Jul 2021

US stock indexes fell from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, marking a poor start to a week packed with technology earnings and a Federal Reserve meeting.

China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education firms, the latest in a series of crackdowns on the technology sector that have roiled financial markets this year.

E-commerce major Alibaba Group and search engine Baidu Inc, two of the largest listed Chinese stocks in the United States, slipped more than 5% each.

A two-day meeting of the Fed starting on Tuesday will also be watched by investors for more clues on the central bank's planned tightening of monetary policy, given that inflation has been accelerating sharply in recent months.

Stocks hit by China clampdown ahead of earnings-packed week

The S&P 500 has tended to perform poorly in weeks with a Fed meeting this year due to fears that the central bank could signal an earlier-than-anticipated trimming of its massive stimulus program.

"The Fed is not going to be explicit in its language and the market is going to pay more keen attention to the more local voices from the Fed to get a better idea on the interest rate cycle," said Sean O'Hara, president at Pacer ETFs.

"If we start seeing any signs of a less supportive Fed, it'll be a cause for concern."

At 9:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 46.82 points, or 0.13%, at 35,014.73, the S&P 500 was down 0.16 points at 4,411.63. The Nasdaq Composite was down 12.54 points, or 0.08%, at 14,824.46.

Heavyweight technology stocks, including Alphabet Inc , Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, are set to report their earnings this week.

"Everybody is expecting earnings to be robust mainly due to easy comparables from last year, and if that trend were to change, it would definitely be a negative for markets," O'Hara said.

Ride-sharing app Didi Global, whose takedown earlier this month had brought Chinese regulatory concerns back to the fore, fell 2.0%.

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on megacaps, earnings strength

Recent losses in Chinese stocks have been steeper than those recorded during the height of the Sino-US trade war in 2018, mainly due to Beijing's targeting of large technology firms.

Among major earnings on Monday, toymaker Hasbro Inc rose 9.3% after it posted a better-than-expected 54% jump in quarterly revenue.

Electric-car maker Tesla Inc rose 1.1% ahead of its second-quarter earnings report after the market closes.

UK-based Insurance broker AON Plc rose 6.5% after agreeing to terminate its $30 billion merger agreement with rival Willis Towers Watson Plc, whose shares fell 5.2%. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.36-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 40 new highs and 75 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks US stock indexes Chinese firms Nasdaq index The S&P 500 index

Wall Street falls from record highs as earnings-heavy week kicks off

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

Pakistan receives 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine

Sherpas find two bodies on K2, one of them of Ali Sadpara

Pakistani rupee climbs against US dollar, ends at 161.23

WorldCall says it will launch a ride-hailing service like Uber/Careem

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Antibodies from Sinovac's Covid-19 shot fade after about 6 months, booster helps: study

After $4 billion in losses, Heathrow tells UK to open up travel

Covid-19 situation worsens as Pakistan reports highest number of daily cases since May 21

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters