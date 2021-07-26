ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.05%)
ASL 23.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
FFL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.9%)
FNEL 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.3%)
GGGL 28.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 47.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.83%)
HUMNL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.99%)
JSCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
KAPCO 39.95 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.51%)
MDTL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.6%)
MLCF 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 168.05 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.2%)
PACE 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
PAEL 34.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.78%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PRL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.96%)
PTC 11.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.09%)
SNGP 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.90 (-8.71%)
TELE 15.83 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (7.32%)
TRG 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.34%)
UNITY 43.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.5%)
WTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (10.39%)
BR100 5,189 Decreased By ▼ -15.79 (-0.3%)
BR30 26,827 Increased By ▲ 70.21 (0.26%)
KSE100 47,675 Decreased By ▼ -118.5 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,106 Decreased By ▼ -55.33 (-0.29%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,048
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,008,446
3,75224hr
7.51% positivity
Sindh
367,092
Punjab
353,238
Balochistan
29,571
Islamabad
85,780
KPK
141,925
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Economy of coup-wracked Myanmar to contract 18%: World Bank

  • A mass civil disobedience movement has also paralysed the economy
AFP 26 Jul 2021

BANGKOK: Myanmar's economy is expected to shrink by 18 percent in 2021, the World Bank said Monday, as a result of massive unrest following a military coup and a resurgent coronavirus outbreak.

The country has been in turmoil since the military took power in February and launched a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people according to a local monitoring group.

A mass civil disobedience movement has also paralysed the economy, with many banks shuttered and authorities unable to issue bills or collect taxes.

Already weakened by the coronavirus pandemic, the economy is "expected to contract 18 percent" in the Myanmar fiscal year ending in September, the lender said.

World Bank approves $442m for Pakistan’s water and sanitation services

Shutdowns, strikes and internet blackouts have reduced liquidity and constrained the banking sector, it said, with the local kyat currency depreciating by around 23 percent against the United States dollar.

The contraction would mean Myanmar's economy is "around 30 percent smaller than it would have been in the absence of COVID-19 and the military takeover", it said.

The proportion of the country's population living in poverty was "also likely to more than double" by the beginning of 2022 compared with 2019 levels, it added.

Investors piled into Myanmar after the military relaxed its iron grip in 2011, paving the way for democratic reforms and economic liberalisation in the country of more than 50 million people.

Since the putsch, several foreign investors have suspended operations or pulled out completely.

Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor announced earlier this month it was selling its Myanmar subsidiary, which is one of the leading operators in the country, with 18 million mobile phone customers.

The junta has justified its power grab as a means of protecting democracy, alleging electoral fraud in November's election, won by Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

Coronavirus World Bank Telenor Myanmar coronavirus pandemic Aung San Suu Kyi's

Economy of coup-wracked Myanmar to contract 18%: World Bank

Pakistan Army grants refuge to 46 Afghan soldiers in Chitral: ISPR

PTI leading with a wide margin in AJK elections

SECP unveils oily affairs of Hascol, Vitol Dubai

Saudi foreign minister to arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday

Business environment: Pakistan ranks top 10 in improvement, says report

Services trade deficit declines by 43pc in FY21

AEDB, PPIB: PM for expediting legislative process for merger

US, UK, China top three destinations of exports: SBP

Fed to meet as inflation, virus variants complicate US recovery

Growing tensions in the region: Pak-China friendship remains unaffected: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters