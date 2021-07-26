Bar B Q parties in full swing

ISLAMABAD: After Eidul Azha, the trend of family gatherings by arranging Bar B Q parties witnessed in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to enjoy delicious cuisines. Murtaza Fazal, a resident of G 10, said, "Family and friends love to gather around to eat delicious food and Bar B Q parties provide best opportunities for sitting with love ones".

He further said that the people do like traditional dishes like Qorma, Biryani, Polao etc besides Bar B Q on Eid. He said that Bar B Q parties are best way to enjoy food with kins and kith. Another resident of Khiyaban-e-Sir-Syed, Rawalpindi, Rizwan Ahmed said, "Bar B Q parties are very much popular among all age groups among young, old,or a kids as they preferred hot and spicy food at roof tops."