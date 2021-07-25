ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Pakistan reports 2,819 new Covid infections, 45 deaths in 24 hours

  • Covid-19 positivity rate in the country stands at 6.3%
  • Asad Umar says Pakistan has successfully vaccinated over 25 million people against the novel coronavirus
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 Jul 2021

(Karachi) At least 45 people lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country's death toll to 23,016, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated on Sunday.

The figures issued by the NCOC stated that 44,579 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,819 turned out to be positive. The Covid-19 positivity rate in Pakistan stands at 6.3 percent.

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

The total number of recovered patients in Pakistan stands at 925,958 and the number of active cases is at 55,720.

Meanwhile, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar said that Pakistan has successfully vaccinated over 25 million people against the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet, he said: “Total vaccinations carried out so far now exceed two and a half crores. The total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 crores.”

Pakistan is at risk from Covid's Delta variant, warns Asad Umar

He added, “Further acceleration is being planned for August. By the end of August, all major cities’ target is to have at least 40% of the eligible population vaccinated.”

Earlier in March, the Covid positivity rate rose to above 10 percent. In April, it gradually declined and reached eight percent. Then again, the positivity rate started declining and in May it was reported lower than seven percent.

However, in June the positivity rate continued to decline and remained below four percent.

Coronavirus NCOC deaths positivity rate tests conducted statistics

Pakistan reports 2,819 new Covid infections, 45 deaths in 24 hours

