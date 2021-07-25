Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) have announced that a coronavirus vaccination certificate is mandatory for domestic air travel from August 1.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, the NCOC urged people to save themselves from any trouble and get vaccinated by July 31 and also get a vaccination certificate.
In another tweet, the NCOC released the figures regarding vaccination on July 23. According to the NCOC, 366,477 people were vaccinated across Pakistan on July 23 taking the total number of people administered the vaccine to: 24,914,918.
