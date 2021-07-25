Digital policy for newspaper websites finalized: Fawad

LAHORE: The Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has finalized the digital policy for all newspaper websites, giving in to the long-held demand of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).
He expressed his condolences, and views while talking to the members of CPNE upon the death of CPNE president Arif Nizami. He said that the summary of this policy will be presented for approval in the cabinet session next week. Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan said that the government will separately issue/grant advertisements to news websites under this policy, and Rs1 billion might be granted for this purpose.-PR
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
