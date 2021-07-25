Prices of essential kitchen items witness upward trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of most essential kitchen items especially chicken, eggs, sugar, and vegetables witnessed an upward trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey revealed sugar price went up from Rs 5,050 per 50kg bag to Rs 5,100 per 50kg bag in wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 112 per kg, eggs price went up from Rs 4,600 per carton to Rs 4,650 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs165 per dozen.

Past week the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices were twice increased as it went up from Rs160 per kg to Rs180 per kg and domestic cylinder of 15kg price jumped from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,650.

The increase in petrol, High Speed Diesel, LPG, and CNG prices has also impacted the prices of all the daily use items due to an increase in transportation costs as taxi, mini van, and rickshaw operators have increased fares, which has further pushed the prices up.

Chicken price witnessed an increase of Rs 1,550 per 40kg during the week as it went up from Rs 5,800 per 40kg to Rs 7,350 per 40kg in the wholesale market, while in the retail market, chicken is being sold at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 165 and chicken meat is being sold at Rs 320 per kg against Rs 280 per kg.

No variations were witnessed in cooked food items at average hotels as cooked vegetable plate is available at Rs 120, cooked daal plate at Rs120, chicken haleem plate at Rs 210, curry plate at Rs 140, cooked chicken plate at Rs 250, qeema plate at Rs26, and roti at Rs 12.

Ghee and cooking oil prices, which kept on witnessing an increasing trend during past many months, remained unchanged during this week, as a result best quality ghee/cooking oil like Dalda ghee/cooking is being sold at Rs1,720 per 5 litre tin.

B-grade ghee/cooking oil price also remained stable, which last week witnessed an increase from Rs 3,500 per 16 pack carton to Rs 3,800 per carton, while in retail is being sold at Rs 255-260 per 900 gram pack. Since December 2020 best quality ghee/cooking oil price has witnessed an increase of Rs110 per kg from Rs 250 per kg to Rs 360 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs 90 per pack of 900 grams from Rs 160 to Rs 250 per pack.

Last week, Nestle has started increasing the prices of Nestle products as the company increased Powder Milk Nido Bunyad and Nido prices from Rs 750 per 900 gram pack to Rs 830 per pack and from Rs950 to Rs 1,050 per pack respectively.

Wheat flour price remained stable at Rs 1,130 per 20kg bag in wholesale market, while in retail market it is being sold at Rs 150 per 20kg bag. The government-sponsored subsidized wheat flour is not being supplied in open market.

No changes were observed in packed milk prices such as Milk Pak and Olpers, which is available at Rs 42.5 per pack and litre pack at Rs160 per pack. Fresh milk and yogurt prices also remained unchanged at Rs140 per kg and Rs150 per kg respectively.

Prices of the various brands of rice remained unchanged during this week as best quality Basmati rice is available at Rs 6,800 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 180 per kg, while normal quality rice brands are being sold at Rs 80 per kg to Rs 120 per kg. Pulses prices remained unchanged during this week as maash is available at Rs 8,600 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg, best quality lentil pulse at Rs 5,350 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg.

Best quality bean lentil at Rs 8,400 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg, masoor at Rs 5,300 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 150 per kg, best quality whole gram at Rs 5,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg and moong at Rs 6,500 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 170 per kg.

A comparison of the prevailing market prices with the prices computed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed serious differences as the PBS has mentioned sugar price at Rs103.09 per kg, while in the market on average sugar is available at Rs112 per kg. Similarly, the PBS mentioned Dalda ghee/cooking oil price at Rs 1,637.56 per 5kg tin, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 1,720 per 5kg tin.

The PBS mentioned wheat flour price of Rs 1,128 per 20kg bag but in the market, it is available at Rs 1,150 per 20kg bag. Fresh milk price at Rs 110.89 per kg, while in the market it is being sold at Rs 140 per kg, cooked daal plate at an average hotel is available at Rs 120 per plate against the PBS mentioned price of Rs79.88 per plate, mutton in rural areas of Rawalpindi/ Islamabad is available at Rs 1,250 per kg, while the PBS has mentioned it at Rs 1,113.87 per kg, while in urban areas of the twin cities mutton is being sold at Rs 1,360 per kg.

