PTI to win AJK general election, claims Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the general election being held on Sunday (today) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with a majority, and allegations of the opposition parties that election would be rigged has no ground, Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed said in a joint conference with Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, here on Saturday.

He said the allegation of rigging in general election of AJK by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had no grounds, as AJK Prime Minister and ministers belonged to PML-N and they appointed members of the AJK Election Commission and administration.

He maintained that the opposition parties were applying same plan in AJK election, which was adopted in Gilgit-Baltistan elections. There, he said, the opposition party made tall claims of winning elections, than they agitated, and in the end alleged rigging. However, he said in Kashmir their rigging claim was not valid as the election would be held under the PML-N government.

He said voters of Kashmir loved Imran Khan and PTI was getting popularity in Kashmir, and the opposition parties were afraid to lose the election.

Murad said firing at federal ministers in Kashmir, creating hurdles in their way, and throwing of stones would not help the opposition win the election.

Firing at sons of a PTI candidate and other three PTI workers was a proof of their effort to sabotage election.

He said that the attack on him and Amin Gandapur were shameful in which even his driver received bullet injury.

"Referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Shairf meeting with security advisor in London, he said Kashmiri can never support 'Watan Faroosh'."

"PTI after winning AJK election would speed up development, and eradication of poverty in the region," Murad said.

He said those playing "Abu Jee" on media had no relationship with the people of Kashmir.

He said the party had same election manifesto introduced and implemented in KP from 2013 to 2018 and won election again on the basis of its performance. "We introduce police and education reforms, and developed tourism infrastructure [in KP]," he said.

"We will work for the promotion of tourism in Kashmir like we did in the KP and the northern areas, which helped generate employment for the locals," he said. Social safety net programme, Ehsas, will be extended to the AJK.

Other facilities such as free medical under "Sahulat Cards" were already available to the people of Kashmir.

He criticised the election campaigns of opposition parties in the AJK. He said their speeches started from Imran Khan and concluded on Imran Khan.

"Today there is still government of PML-N and [they have been] elected three times there but the focus is on Imran Khan rather than on the atrocities in Indian held Kashmir, Kashmir cause or on the PML-N performance," he added.

He said they did not mention their performance rather criticised Imran Khan and used abusive language.

Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the voice of Kashmiris at various forums including at the United Nations.

It was for the first time in 54 years that discussions were held on Kashmir thrice in Security Council of the UN, OIC etc. Imran Khan took the cause of Kashmir ahead and exposed the RSS philosophy of the Modi administration.

Amin Gandapur said opposition was trying all kinds of efforts to sabotage the general election in Kashmir. He said he was stopped and banned as a minister from going to Kashmir.

He said the PML-N government did nothing for the welfare of the people in Kashmir, whereas, the PTI government allocated Rs8 billion for the uplift of people living near border and fighting India like Pakistani soldiers. He said they completed all the development projects in Kashmir funded under PSDP in the last three years.

"We are giving Rs860 million to complete a hostel of medical college constructed by PML-N," he said.

