Whenever Bilawal visits abroad opponents get upset: Murad

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to media persons at Sehwan Airport Saturday said that whenever Bilawal Bhutto visited abroad opponents got upset and even they couldn't sleep. Condemning the use of foul language during the election campaign in Kashmir, he said that the people of Sindh would not fall into opponents' trap.

Replying to a question, CM Sindh said that we were working on the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that the rigging in Kashmir elections would cause great harm to Kashmir cause. To a question, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the PDM was now confined to Punjab and it was now known that the real opposition party was the PPP.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were fighting for the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir while the Prime Minister's statement about referendum in Kashmir was quite opposite to historical fact. "We are working to get rid of the government of Imran Khan," he said.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that his visit to the United States was just a private visit yet opponents were got upset.

To a question about the closure of shrines, he said, "We have no interest in closing shrines, but in view of the Coronavirus situation we have to close them."

Earlier, at Sehwan Airport, a large number of people welcomed the Chief Minister of Sindh and chanted slogans of "Jiye Bhutto and Jiye Murad Ali Shah".

MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, PPP Jamshoro President Syed Asif Shah, Raees Amanullah Shahani, Sardar Hakim Nohani, Shaman Rahpoto, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, DC Jamshoro Captain Retired Fariduddin Mustafa, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

