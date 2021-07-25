ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Whenever Bilawal visits abroad opponents get upset: Murad

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while talking to media persons at Sehwan Airport Saturday said that whenever Bilawal Bhutto visited abroad opponents got upset and even they couldn't sleep. Condemning the use of foul language during the election campaign in Kashmir, he said that the people of Sindh would not fall into opponents' trap.

Replying to a question, CM Sindh said that we were working on the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. He said that the rigging in Kashmir elections would cause great harm to Kashmir cause. To a question, the Sindh Chief Minister said that the PDM was now confined to Punjab and it was now known that the real opposition party was the PPP.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were fighting for the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir while the Prime Minister's statement about referendum in Kashmir was quite opposite to historical fact. "We are working to get rid of the government of Imran Khan," he said.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that his visit to the United States was just a private visit yet opponents were got upset.

To a question about the closure of shrines, he said, "We have no interest in closing shrines, but in view of the Coronavirus situation we have to close them."

Earlier, at Sehwan Airport, a large number of people welcomed the Chief Minister of Sindh and chanted slogans of "Jiye Bhutto and Jiye Murad Ali Shah".

MNA Sikandar Rahpoto, PPP Jamshoro President Syed Asif Shah, Raees Amanullah Shahani, Sardar Hakim Nohani, Shaman Rahpoto, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, DIG Hyderabad Sharjeel Kharal, DC Jamshoro Captain Retired Fariduddin Mustafa, SSP Jamshoro Javed Baloch, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Syed Murad Ali Shah Bilawal Bhutto Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Opposition party Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Sehwan Airport

Whenever Bilawal visits abroad opponents get upset: Murad

Deaths per million population lowest in region: Asad

DRAP recommendation: MRP of Favipiravir tablets approved

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

AJK elections today

J&K dispute, CPEC, Afghan situation: India's minister of state's remarks rejected

Afghan NSA 'conveys Modi's message' to Nawaz: Gill

Vaccination certificate must for domestic air travel from Aug 1

Door-to-door campaign in Punjab from tomorrow

SOPs imperative: Alvi

PM urges nation to fully participate in 'greening' Pakistan

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.