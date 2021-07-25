KATI chief terms hike in LPG price unacceptable

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) President Saleem-uz-Zaman has termed the increase in the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) as unacceptable. He said that industries could not afford the frequent increase in LPG price. A further hike will also increase the cost of production.

He said that the government is increasing the prices for industrial units frequently.

Saleem said that natural gas was already becoming extinct in the country. At the affirmation of the government, the industrialists shifted to expensive alternative sources including LPG and RLNG but the government failed to maintain the prices.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide uninterrupted and low-cost gas to the industries which are also their legal and constitutional right.

He said that to promote industrialization in the country, prices should be fixed once and for all so that it would be possible to supply LPG to industries at the same price. In this way, the frequent increase in the prices will stop the industrial wheel.

President KATI once again appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Petroleum and Energy Hamad Azhar to take immediate notice in this regard.

Saleem-uz-Zaman added that the prices of petroleum products are also skyrocketing.

