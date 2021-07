Intermediate exams to take place from tomorrow: BSEK chief

KARACHI: The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) chairman Professor Dr Saeeduddin said on Saturday the examinations of intermediate will be conducted as per scheduled dates starting July 26.

He said soon after the examination of Intermediate second year, the exams of first year will be held. He said the rollout of the date sheet and admit cards, among other preparations, has already taken place. He noted the board will adhere to the instructions and SOPs announced by the Sindh health department.