AJK election: Joint candidate of PML-Q, PTI to win seat: Elahi

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said the joint candidate of Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the seat of Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin and Wazirabad in Kashmir elections will win the seat.

He said this in a meeting with PML Punjab Secretary Information and former Provincial Education Minister Mian Imran Masood who called on him at his residence here Saturday.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that Ch Akbar Ibrahim has been successful in the same seat before and he will be the winner this time too. Ch Parvez Elahi said that our services to Punjab is an open book to the people and keeping in view the spirit we have full support of people in Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Wazirabad.

Ch Parvez Elahi gave special instructions to Mian Imran Masood regarding the election of Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim and said the law and order situation should be improved on Election Day and implementation of law and election rules should be ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Election Day Chaudhry Parvez Elahi PMLQ AJK elections Mian Imran Masood Akbar Ibrahim

