Mechanical washing operation of roads under FWMC begins

FAISALABAD: Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC), Mechanical washing operation of roads had been started after completion of Eid ul Azha cleanliness operation. CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan inaugurated the operation outside crescent ground. GM Operation Col Ammad Gill and others officers of FWMC were also present.

The CEO said that the stains of the blood of sacrificial animals and other waste would be washed by using the different chemicals.

He congratulated FWMC team for successful cleanliness operation on Eid and said citizens had highly appreciated the performance of FWMC which was a great confidence.

He said that rewards would also be given to waste workers. CEO informed that washing operation would be completed within two days under a phase program me. Talking to the reporters CEO informed that waste workers of FWMC lifted the 19299-ton waste of sacrificial animals during the three days of Eid ul Azha. He told that on first day 7489 second day 6043 and third day 5768 waste were dumped. He further informed that as many as 6318 complaints of public were resolved and feedback was also taken from complainants and they were found satisfactory.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021