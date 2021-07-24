ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PBA condoles demise of Arif Nizami

24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi on Friday, the Executive Committee and members of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran journalist and Editor Arif Nizami.

Arif Nizami was a seasoned journalist, prominent editor, publisher and also the president of CPNE. He had always stood for the freedom of press and expression.

The statement said that the services of Arif Nizami will always be remembered, and it will not be easy to fill the vacuum created by his demise.

On behalf of all its members, PBA extends its condolences to the bereaved family and prays to Allah to give them the courage to bear this irreparable loss and that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Journalist CPNE Pakistan Broadcasters Association Arif Nizami

PBA condoles demise of Arif Nizami

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.