PBA condoles demise of Arif Nizami

KARACHI: In a statement issued in Karachi on Friday, the Executive Committee and members of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran journalist and Editor Arif Nizami.

Arif Nizami was a seasoned journalist, prominent editor, publisher and also the president of CPNE. He had always stood for the freedom of press and expression.

The statement said that the services of Arif Nizami will always be remembered, and it will not be easy to fill the vacuum created by his demise.

On behalf of all its members, PBA extends its condolences to the bereaved family and prays to Allah to give them the courage to bear this irreparable loss and that Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace.—PR

