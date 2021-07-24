Collective Qurbani: People’s participation expresses trust in Alkhidmat: JI

KARACHI: Citizens have showed an overwhelming confidence in Alkhidmat with a massive animals’ skins donations and collective sacrifices of livestock on this Eidul Azha.

“Massive participation by Karachiites in collective qurbani as well as contribution to animal hides collection expressed the level of trust in Alkhidmat,” Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday.

The JI leader expressed these views while visiting various camps among total of more than 200 camps setup by Alkhidmat across the megalopolis.

He said that Alkhidmat is the only name in the welfare sector with complete and transparent annual audit system.

Talking about the rates of animal hides, he demanded of the government to set the price of animal hides on the pattern of sugarcane to end the monopoly in this regard.

During the visits, Engr Naeem hailed the zeal and fervor of Alkhidmat volunteers busy in serving the masses.

He said that Alkhidmat directly serves millions of peoples while the volunteers are backbone of the nongovernmental organisation.

The JI leader also thanked the masses for their financial and other forms of supports to the masses.

He said that it was the support by the people that enables Alkhidmat to serve tens of millions of people in one way or another.

Engr Naeemur Rehman expressed his serious concerns and resentment over the heaps of garbage and remains of sacrificial animals across the city.

The JI leader demanded of the government to devise an effective strategy to keep the city neat and clean in particular during the events like Eidul Azha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021