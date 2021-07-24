ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Collective Qurbani: People’s participation expresses trust in Alkhidmat: JI

Recorder Report 24 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Citizens have showed an overwhelming confidence in Alkhidmat with a massive animals’ skins donations and collective sacrifices of livestock on this Eidul Azha.

“Massive participation by Karachiites in collective qurbani as well as contribution to animal hides collection expressed the level of trust in Alkhidmat,” Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Friday.

The JI leader expressed these views while visiting various camps among total of more than 200 camps setup by Alkhidmat across the megalopolis.

He said that Alkhidmat is the only name in the welfare sector with complete and transparent annual audit system.

Talking about the rates of animal hides, he demanded of the government to set the price of animal hides on the pattern of sugarcane to end the monopoly in this regard.

During the visits, Engr Naeem hailed the zeal and fervor of Alkhidmat volunteers busy in serving the masses.

He said that Alkhidmat directly serves millions of peoples while the volunteers are backbone of the nongovernmental organisation.

The JI leader also thanked the masses for their financial and other forms of supports to the masses.

He said that it was the support by the people that enables Alkhidmat to serve tens of millions of people in one way or another.

Engr Naeemur Rehman expressed his serious concerns and resentment over the heaps of garbage and remains of sacrificial animals across the city.

The JI leader demanded of the government to devise an effective strategy to keep the city neat and clean in particular during the events like Eidul Azha.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

JI livestock Alkhidmat donations Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Eidul Azha Collective Qurbani hides

Collective Qurbani: People’s participation expresses trust in Alkhidmat: JI

Athletes parade in empty stadium: Tokyo Games open in shadow of pandemic

PL cut, waiver on POL products: Rs10bn negative revenue impact projected

Iran opens oil export terminal outside strategic strait

IMF board approves big lending increase for poorest nations

Private credit bureaus: Operational framework needs to be improved: SBP

PD finalises new draft PPA with KE along with disputes

Covid-19 tally crosses 1m cases across country

Sindh reimposes Covid-19 curbs from 26th

Pakistan seeks UN probe of India’s use of spyware

Poverty alleviation to be under govt focus: PM

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.