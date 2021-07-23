South Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, building on the previous session's sharp gains, as earnings optimism and positive cues from Wall Street underpinned markets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at 3,254.42. The index rose 1.07% on Thursday, marking its best day in two months on upbeat earnings from Hyundai Motor and POSCO.

** For the week, it fell 0.69%, reversing a 1.83% gain marked in the previous week.

** Among heavyweights, internet giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao jumped 2.73% and 1.36%, respectively. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, however, slid 0.50% and 0.84% each.

South Korean stocks mark lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks on inflation, Delta threat

** Foreigners were net sellers of 163.6 billion won ($142.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "COVID-19 situation, the US Federal Open Market Committee and earnings results from major chip giants are in focus for next week," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to announce their earnings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

** Mega-cap tech companies in the United States such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook will also announce their results next week.

** The won ended at 1,150.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.08%.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, down from a record 1,842 infections marked a day earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,150.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.27.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.888%.