ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,800 Decreased By ▼ -72.89 (-0.15%)
KSE30 19,166 Decreased By ▼ -26.88 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,939
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,000,034
1,42524hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
362,182
Punjab
351,707
Balochistan
29,357
Islamabad
85,230
KPK
141,359
Jul 23, 2021
Markets

South Korean stocks end higher on earnings optimism

  • For the week, it fell 0.69%, reversing a 1.83% gain marked in the previous week
Reuters 23 Jul 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, building on the previous session's sharp gains, as earnings optimism and positive cues from Wall Street underpinned markets. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed up 4.21 points, or 0.13%, at 3,254.42. The index rose 1.07% on Thursday, marking its best day in two months on upbeat earnings from Hyundai Motor and POSCO.

** For the week, it fell 0.69%, reversing a 1.83% gain marked in the previous week.

** Among heavyweights, internet giant Naver and messenger app operator Kakao jumped 2.73% and 1.36%, respectively. Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, however, slid 0.50% and 0.84% each.

South Korean stocks mark lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks on inflation, Delta threat

** Foreigners were net sellers of 163.6 billion won ($142.15 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** "COVID-19 situation, the US Federal Open Market Committee and earnings results from major chip giants are in focus for next week," said Daishin Securities' analyst Lee Kyoung-min.

** SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are set to announce their earnings on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

** Mega-cap tech companies in the United States such as Microsoft, Amazon, Apple and Facebook will also announce their results next week.

** The won ended at 1,150.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.08%.

** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,630 new coronavirus cases for Thursday, down from a record 1,842 infections marked a day earlier.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,150.8, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,151.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.01 point to 110.27.

** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 1.888%.

Pakistan calls on UN bodies to investigate India's use of Pegasus spyware

FM Qureshi to leave for China to 'further strengthen' partnership

FO calls on India to refrain from its smear propaganda against Pakistan

Pakistan's REER falls 2.3% in June, stands at 99.9

Pakistani Rupee's downward slide continues, closes at 162.32

US launches air strikes in aid of embattled Afghan forces

Pakistan's overall Covid-19 tally crosses 1 million

Taliban claim of controlling 90% of Afghan border is 'absolute lie': govt

Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

