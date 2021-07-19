ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.7%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.12%)
GGL 48.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
JSCL 22.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PACE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.69%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.25%)
PTC 12.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.81%)
TRG 168.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.11%)
UNITY 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 12.11 (0.23%)
BR30 26,967 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (0.01%)
KSE100 47,845 Increased By ▲ 10.7 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,184 Decreased By ▼ -26.3 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
South Korean stocks mark lowest close in 1-1/2 weeks on inflation, Delta threat

  • The benchmark KOSPI closed down 32.87 points, or 1%, at 3,244.04, marking the lowest close since July 9
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended 1% lower on Monday, pulled down by technology heavyweights, as growing inflationary pressures and concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases dampened risk appetite. The won and the benchmark bond yield weakened.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 32.87 points, or 1%, at 3,244.04, marking the lowest close since July 9.

** Technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1%, while peer SK Hynix tumbled 2.06%. Internet giant Naver and battery maker LG Chem slid 0.89% and 0.97%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 454.0 billion won ($397.72 million) worth of shares on the main board.

South Korean stocks end flat as virus cases spike across Asia; focus on economic data

** Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue while many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and have been forced into some form of lockdown.

** At home, the government's tougher COVID-19 restrictions on private gatherings were expanded to outside the Seoul metropolitan area, as the country struggles to contain its worst outbreak.

** Last week, US data showed that retail sales unexpectedly increased in June on strong demand for goods, while consumer sentiment fell sharply and unexpectedly in early July to a five-month low on inflation worries.

** The won ended at 1,147.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.72% lower than its previous close at 1,139.5.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,147.5 per dollar, down 0.5% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,147.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 110.04.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.466%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.975%.

