ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,928
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
998,609
2,15824hr
6.31% positivity
Sindh
361,160
Punjab
351,592
Balochistan
29,301
Islamabad
85,179
KPK
141,288
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India probes its first human death from bird flu

  • Contact tracing was also undertaken but family members, close contacts and health care workers did not show any symptoms
AFP 22 Jul 2021

NEW DELHI: India is investigating its first documented human death from bird flu after an 11-year-old boy succumbed to the disease earlier this month, the health ministry said.

The boy lived in Gurgaon outside New Delhi and was also suffering from leukaemia and pneumonia.

He was admitted to hospital in the capital on July 2 and died 10 days later from multiple organ failure.

Genome sequencing and virus isolation is in process and an epidemiological investigation has been initiated, the ministry said late Wednesday.

India to cull tens of thousands of birds over avian flu outbreak

Avian influenza occurs mainly in birds and poultry, with cases of transmission between humans extremely rare.

H5N1 first broke out in 1997, then spread between 2003 and 2011, while H7N9 was first seen in 2013.

Two strains of bird flu, H5N1 and H7N9, first seen in 2013, led to human contamination in Asia through infected birds.

H7N9 has infected 1,668 people and killed 616 since 2013, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization.

In the Indian case, the ministry said the virus belonged to H5Nx subtype, considered worrying as they have proven to evolve into highly dangerous strains.

Doctors and nurses who treated the patient have been monitored since July 16 and no one has reported any symptoms, it said.

Contact tracing was also undertaken but family members, close contacts and health care workers did not show any symptoms.

Last month, China revealed its first human case of bird flu and in February Russia detected the disease among workers at a poultry factory.

India has witnessed bouts of devastating bird flu outbreaks in recent decades, most seriously in 2008, when millions of poultry were culled.

The country, the second most populated in the world, is currently battling the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 31 million people and killed over 400,000.

India bird flu avian influenza Gurgaon

India probes its first human death from bird flu

Pakistanis celebrate Eid-ul-Azha in Covid shadow

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%: Georgieva

Central banks will accelerate rise of China's yuan, global survey shows

Smog tower to help Delhi breathe but experts sceptical

For the first time, Saudi women stand guard in Makkah during Hajj

No direct impact on sales from Ronaldo snub: Coca-Cola

Dollar, yen on back foot as risk sentiment revives; Musk buoys bitcoin

Global chip shortage will easily drag into 2022

Apple to upgrade budget handset to 5G, drop iPhone Mini from 2022 lineup

Veteran journalist Arif Nizami passes away in Lahore

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters