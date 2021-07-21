ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Pakistan

PM plans public gatherings in Sindh from August

NNI 21 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will be focusing on the Sindh province from August, where he plans to address public gatherings besides also expecting the joining of political heavyweights from the province in Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf PTI).

According to sources, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday where he discussed his plans with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and, Ali Zaidi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Saifullah Niazi and others.

The meeting while taking key decisions regarding the province, according to sources, decided that the prime minister will visit the province in August. “Imran Khan will address public gatherings in the province,” they said.

It further emerged that the prime minister has tasked Sindh Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh to ensure the joining of people in the party with an emphasis mainly on youth leaders.

On July 10, it emerged that PM Imran Khan approached influential political personalities in Sindh to form an anti-PPP alliance in the province to prepare for the next local bodies and general elections.

After a consultation with the political leadership, it has been decided to invite all such political personalities to Islamabad. It has been further planned to establish a Sindh advisory body comprising of PTI leaders from the province and other anti-PPP political leadership in the province.

It emerged that the plan is aimed at bringing all political forces against the PPP-led Sindh government on a single page ahead of the local bodies’ elections and general elections.

Haleem Adil Shaikh Imran Ismail Shah Mahmood Qureshi PPP Ali Zaidi public gatherings PTI Imran Khan Saifullah Niazi

