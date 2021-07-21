Tech company to provide health with education to students

KARACHI: An international technology company has signed an MoU with the Karachi Press Club to provide education and health services to the journalist community under one roof. The announcement was made by Omar Farooqui, founder, and chairman of Jungl Ltd, at a press conference at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, while inaugurating JunglSeha- the health wing of the company.

“We are delighted to share that for the first time in Pakistan, Jungl Ltd is bringing education and health facilities together for our students and their families,” said Omar Farooqui. While announcing the special inaugural package for Karachi Press Club members, Farooqui said that journalists are unsung heroes of the country.

“They [journalists] are one of the most significant pillars of any society. Yet, they and their families do not always get the facilities they deserve. Hence, we have decided to support them by offering world-class education and health at their doorsteps. We are committed to supporting our press community as much as possible,” he said.

Jungl, formerly known as Coded Minds Pakistan, started as an education technology company and announced state-of-the-art healthcare delivery services.

The company will provide these services alongside world-class education to more than six million students and more than 18 million families across Pakistan.

“In just over a year, we are blessed to have got the responsibility to educate more than six million children across the country – from Karachi to Kashmir. We are not just going to serve these children. We also serve the entire family, which is unprecedented. This is going to bring a revolution in education as well as health sectors,” Farooqui added.

According to Farooqui, Jungl’s role as the facilitator of change, investing in the latest technologies to build an ecosystem of solutions, seeks to provide liberation and support for those that need it the most. “We are guided by the community we serve, always striving to add value with the solutions we create. We make it easy and affordable for people to access world-class education and health and wellbeing through a connected ecosystem of intelligent solutions that work for many, not just a few,” he added.

Dr Safwan Sayed, CEO of JunglSeha and Chief Medical Officer of Jungl Ltd, said that access to health facilities and the cost of health support is a major problem for most households in Pakistan.

“In most cases, families suffer because there is no one to guide and help them when they need the most. JunglSeha aims to be there with the family whenever it requires medical support without any hassle and without spending a lot of money.

We are committed to giving the best health support to a family, be it a child, parents, grandparents, or anyone that requires immediate help,” Dr Sayed said.

Dr. Sayed said that Seha would provide monthly health monitoring assistance to the entire Karachi Press Club members and their families on a complimentary basis till the complete services become operational. “We will cover unlimited access to doctors’ consultancy, medicine and lab tests for the entire household at a affordable price at your doorsteps,” he said.

JunglSeha will be fully operational by the end of this year. The education wing of Jungl Ltd, known as JunglLearn, is already offering world-class iSTEAM education in Pakistan.—PR

