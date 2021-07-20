ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin Monday directed to form a coordination committee for smooth implementation of the terms of references (ToRs) of Capital Market Advisory Council (CMAC). The finance minister directed this, while chairing the first meeting of the CMAC held at the Finance Division.

The SAPM on Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood, secretary Finance Division, Chairman SECP Aamir Khan, Chairman HBL Sultan Ali Allana, and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir joined through a video link. The CMAC was established in April 2020 under the Capital Market Development Plan (CMDP). In the maiden meeting, the secretary finance briefed the members of the Council that the purpose behind the CMAC was to introduce reforms in the capital market in the country.

While speaking on the occasion, the finance minister stated that the establishment of the CMAC was long over-due as capital markets can improve risk sharing and the efficiency with which capital is allocated to the real economy; thereby, boosting economic growth and development.

The underlying rationale is to attract investors, especially ones with lesser resources, to contribute in capital markets, so that their limited resources are channelised into more productive use. The reforms will be introduced after having input from all the relevant stakeholders, he stressed.

The finance minister also directed to include members from the SECP, the SBP, the Pakistan Banking Council, commercial markets, legal counsel, and an expert on Islamic Banking in the Coordination Committee for a comprehensive stakeholders' feedback.

It was also decided that the SECP shall be the secretariat of the Coordination Committee and chairman SECP shall be the head/secretary of the Coordination Committee.

It was agreed that the Coordination Committee shall meet once in every month and send its recommendations for review to the apex committee of the CMAC that will issue directions to the SECP and other relevant stakeholders for final implementation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SECP Finance Division REZA BAQIR SBP Dr Waqar Masood Shaukat Tarin Aamir Khan Sultan Ali Allana

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Rahul Gandhi among Israeli-made software targets

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

60,000 perform Hajj: Masked pilgrims pray for Covid-free world

Covid-19 surge drives down shares, bond yields; oil plunges

Govt decides to reverse sales tax on sugar to ex-mill rate

Journalists ensnared in scandal

PSM chairman levels allegations against PC

PSM revival: Transfer of land, core assets to subsidiary discussed

Kamyab Jawan Program: Finance Division estimates Rs21bn budget

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters