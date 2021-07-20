President for enhanced ties with Iraq

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday stressed the need for strengthening relations with Iraq in the areas of trade, defence cooperation and culture. Talking to the Pakistan' ambassador-designate to Iraq Ahmed Amjad Ali here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president said immense potential existed in exploring bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Iraq in diverse fields.

The president urged the ambassador-designate to work towards facilitating the Pakistani Diaspora and the pilgrims visiting Iraq.