Australian HC greets Muslims on Eidul Azha

20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On the occasion of Eidul Azha, the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dr Geoffrey Shaw said: "I send my warm greetings to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and all around the world who are celebrating Eidul Azha.

During the Eidul Azha holiday, Muslims of all ages and backgrounds engage in acts of charity and help those in need. These values have never been more important as we continue to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whether it is keeping each other and our communities safe or helping those who are more vulnerable, Muslims in both our countries continue to show us what it means to serve our community.

Australia is one of the most successful and harmonious multicultural societies in the world. The Australian Muslim community plays an important role in strengthening our diverse social fabric. On behalf of my wife, Gaynor and my colleagues at the Australian High Commission, I wish all those celebrating, Eid and Hajj Mubarak!"-PR

