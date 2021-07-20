KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 19, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 507,845,547 346,650,061 14,797,601,295 8,806,761,810 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 974,846,688 (2,274,694,545) (1,299,847,856) Local Individuals 10,708,261,738 (10,464,106,467) 244,155,270 Local Corporates 5,019,249,671 (3,963,557,085) 1,055,692,586 ===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021