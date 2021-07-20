Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday...
20 Jul 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 19, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
507,845,547 346,650,061 14,797,601,295 8,806,761,810
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 974,846,688 (2,274,694,545) (1,299,847,856)
Local Individuals 10,708,261,738 (10,464,106,467) 244,155,270
Local Corporates 5,019,249,671 (3,963,557,085) 1,055,692,586
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.