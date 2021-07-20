Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (July 19, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 19.07.2021 VALUE 19.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1161% PA 0.6339% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0968% PA 0.6533% PA For 12 months -0.0090% PA 0.8660% PA For 2 Years -0.0090% PA 1.3660% PA For 3 Years -0.0090% PA 1.6160% PA For 4 years -0.0090% PA 1.8660% PA For 5 years -0.0090% PA 1.9910% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 19.07.2021 VALUE 19.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1719% PA 0.5781% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1570% PA 0.5930% PA For 12 Months 0.0738% PA 0.8013% PA For 2 Years 0.0738% PA 1.3013% PA For 3 Years 0.0738% PA 1.5513% PA For 4 years 0.0738% PA 1.8013% PA For 5 years 0.0738% PA 1.9263% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 19.07.2021 VALUE 19.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3049% PA 1.0549% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2749% PA 1.0249% PA For 12 Months 0.2364% PA 1.1114% PA For 2 Years 0.2364% PA 1.6114% PA For 3 Years 0.2364% PA 1.8614% PA For 4 years 0.2364% PA 2.1114% PA For 5 years 0.2364% PA 2.2364% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 19.07.2021 VALUE 19.07.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1675% PA 0.5825% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1788% PA 0.5712% PA For 12 Months -0.2077% PA 0.6673% PA For 2 Years -0.2077% PA 1.1673% PA For 3 Years -0.2077% PA 1.4173% PA For 4 Years -0.2077% PA 1.6673% PA For 5 years -0.2077% PA 1.7923% PA ========================================================

