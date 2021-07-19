ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 situation in Karachi becoming alarming, says Wahab

  • Says city's positivity rate has increased massively to 23.12 percent
  • Urges people to get vaccinated, follow SOPs
BR Web Desk 19 Jul 2021

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the coronavirus situation in Karachi has become dangerous and concerning ahead of the Eid al-Azha holiday.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said the city's positivity rate has increased to 23.12 percent in the last 24 hours.

The advisor urged people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). "Now Eidul Azha is coming [...] and it's a very dangerous, alarming and concerning situation [in Karachi]," he added.

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

"The government does not want that there is strictness and we impose restrictions again because when we do then sometimes the PTI says something and sometimes the MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) does [but] no one thinks about doctors, health workers and hospitals," he said.

Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Noting the seriousness of the virus's latest wave, he said that a large number of people are falling sick, and hospitals have started to fill again with Covid-19 patients.

Wahab also noted that vaccines are available in ample numbers in the province and urged people to get vaccinated.

"If they become more dangerous and there is no longer space left in hospitals then the citizens will face the repercussions. We all need to understand the dangers of Covid-19 irrespective of politics on the basis of humanity, support our government, follow SOPs, adopt social distancing [and] wear masks," Wahab stressed.

Karachi COVID19 Sindh province Covid19 in pakistan

Covid-19 situation in Karachi becoming alarming, says Wahab

Qureshi urges Afghanistan to maintain engagement with Pakistan

Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj

US oil tumbles over 6 percent as markets tank

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters