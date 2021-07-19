Covid-19 situation in Karachi becoming alarming, says Wahab

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab said on Monday that the coronavirus situation in Karachi has become dangerous and concerning ahead of the Eid al-Azha holiday.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Wahab said the city's positivity rate has increased to 23.12 percent in the last 24 hours.

The advisor urged people to follow Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs). "Now Eidul Azha is coming [...] and it's a very dangerous, alarming and concerning situation [in Karachi]," he added.

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

"The government does not want that there is strictness and we impose restrictions again because when we do then sometimes the PTI says something and sometimes the MQM (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) does [but] no one thinks about doctors, health workers and hospitals," he said.

Pakistan reports over 2,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Noting the seriousness of the virus's latest wave, he said that a large number of people are falling sick, and hospitals have started to fill again with Covid-19 patients.

Wahab also noted that vaccines are available in ample numbers in the province and urged people to get vaccinated.

"If they become more dangerous and there is no longer space left in hospitals then the citizens will face the repercussions. We all need to understand the dangers of Covid-19 irrespective of politics on the basis of humanity, support our government, follow SOPs, adopt social distancing [and] wear masks," Wahab stressed.