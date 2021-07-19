ANL 31.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.7%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.22%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.49%)
FNEL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
GGGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (3.47%)
GGL 48.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.83%)
JSCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
KAPCO 40.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.52%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
MDTL 3.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.07%)
MLCF 46.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
NETSOL 169.11 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.24%)
PACE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PAEL 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
PIBTL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
POWER 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.05%)
PRL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PTC 12.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 168.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.01%)
UNITY 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
WTL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.33%)
BR100 5,231 Increased By ▲ 12.42 (0.24%)
BR30 26,983 Increased By ▲ 17.85 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,846 Increased By ▲ 11.83 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,183 Decreased By ▼ -27.23 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

  • Germany's 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point, after hitting a fresh lowest since March 29 at -0.369%
Reuters 19 Jul 2021

MILAN: Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday ahead of Thursday's policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB), while concerns about the Delta variant of the coronavirus continued to dampen risk sentiment.

ECB policymakers are set for a showdown as they chart a new policy path, with disagreements on the economic outlook and thus on how much more stimulus, mainly in bond purchases, is needed.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was down 1 basis point, after hitting a fresh lowest since March 29 at -0.369%.

The yield on the European Union bond issued in June was flat after falling to an all-time low at -0.114%.

"The ECB meeting takes centre stage as it looks set to be different, controversial and with tangible policy implications," Commerzbank analysts told customers.

"While further sources stories could become a factor as they would probably be more skewed to the hawkish side, the potential for setbacks appears limited with surveys suggesting relatively subdued expectations for tangible changes," they added.

Deutsche Bank economists expected "some changes to forward guidance and communications around the new average inflation targeting unveiled earlier this month."

The phase-out of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP), which will end in March 2022, and possible changes in the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) were expected to hold the centre stage in the next few days and probably weeks.

Euro zone bond yields narrowly mixed, ahead of Fed, EU bond

"ECB President Lagarde's remark that the PEPP unwind may be followed by a transition into a new format is already causing speculation to run wild in some quarters ahead of the Thursday meeting," DZ Bank analysts said.

Italian bonds, which might suffer from reduced flexibility of ECB's purchases when the PEPP is over, came under some selling pressure, with the 10-year bond yield up one basis point to 0.71%.

Investors expected volatility and possible upward moves in yields to be kept in check as net issuance left for private investors will be significantly negative after ECB purchases.

Meanwhile, dovish comments by the Federal Reserve will cap US Treasury yields -- which were down one basis point in early London trade on Monday -- in the short term.

Uncertainty around the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic also remained on traders' minds.

In self-isolation after being exposed to a person with the virus, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ended more than a year of restrictions in England and put his faith in vaccines.

Meanwhile, Australia and some Asian countries extended restrictions.

European Central Bank Commerzbank ECB policymakers Euro zone government bond yields Germany's 10 year bond yield

Euro zone bond yields fall ahead of the ECB policy meeting

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

NEC to meet twice every year

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters