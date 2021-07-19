ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Prices of essential kitchen items witness increase

Amjad Ali Shah 19 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Prices of vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, sugar and other important kitchen items have sharply risen up in the local market ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

As the Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest Muslim festival is around the corner, a manifold increase in prices of essential food commodities was witnessed in the local market. Amid increasing demand on Eid, Ginger price has been escalated at Rs600-700/- per kg, while garlic price has also increased at Rs250/- from Rs150/- per kg in the local market. Similarly, it noted that tomato is being sold at Rs50-70/- per kg while onion was available at Rs50-60/- per kg against the price of Rs40/- per kg in the local market. Lemon is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, green chili at Rs120/- per kg, cucumber at Rs40-50/- per kg, carrots at Rs50-60/- per kg.

Likewise, the arvi is being sold at Rs100/- per kg, capsicum at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs80/- per kg, new seasonal potato at Rs90/- per kg, old season potato at Rs50-70/- per kg, tori at Rs80 per kg, kado at Rs80/- per kg, lady finger at Rs90/- per kg, bitter gourd at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs50/- per kg.

However, it was witnessed that amid decreasing demand owing to upcoming ‘Eid-ul-Azha’, the prices of live chicken was substantially cut down in the local market, which was being sold at Rs156/- per kg against the price of Rs181/- per kg in the previous week. But, the survey noted that the prices of cow meat remained unchanged in the local market, which was being sold at Rs 500-550/- per kg against the official fixed rates of Rs400/- per kg.

According to the survey, the price of sugar has escalated in the local market as the commodity being sold at Rs100-105/- per kg. It noted that from Rs15-20 per kg/litre increase was witnessed in prices of different brand cooking oil/ghee in the local market.

Similarly, it noted that prices of fresh milk have been increased at Rs150 per litre against the previous rate of Rs130-140/- per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs100-120/- and Rs140/- per kg against the official fixed price of Rs90 per litre and Rs100/- per kg respectively.

Prices of fresh fruits remained high-side in the retail market. Apples are being sold at Rs 150-180/- per kg, apricot at Rs150/- per kg, bananas available at Rs 80-100/-, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, melon at Rs50/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. A one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs100/- per kg in the local market, whereas grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120/- per kg.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80/- per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobia at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg. Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

