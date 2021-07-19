ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Big banks seek to curb ‘speculative’ planned UK forex class action

Reuters 19 Jul 2021

LONDON: A proposed multi-billion pound claim against powerful banks over alleged foreign exchange (forex) rigging is too weak and speculative to be allowed to proceed as a US-style class action, the banks’ lawyer told a London court on Wednesday.

Brian Kennelly said JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, UBS, NatWest and MUFG Bank were not trying to stifle or delay any lawsuit that might be brought by thousands of claimants.

But he told a five-day hearing at London’s specialist Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), to determine whether a class action can proceed: “We say the weaker the claims or more complex or difficult the claims, the more appropriate it is to try them in ‘opt in’ proceedings.”

Critics of US-style “opt out” class actions, which automatically bind a defined group into a lawsuit unless individuals opt out, say they can lead to vast claims, claims without merit and lush profits for litigators and their funders.

Proponents say they allow easier access to justice, as some individual claims are too small to pursue individually, provide a deterrent against misconduct and that “opt in” lawsuits, where every claimant signs up, are costly and time-consuming.

Bank forex customers are also worried they risk damaging banking relationships if they actively participate in an opt-in lawsuit, according to court filings. But Kennelly questioned why banks would risk losing customers.

Investment banks across the globe have paid more than a combined $11 billion in fines to settle US and European regulatory allegations that traders rigged forex markets.

But it was the European Commission that paved the way for this proposed lawsuit by fining banks more than 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in 2019 over two forex cartels, dubbed “Essex Express” and “Three Way Banana Split”, between 2007 and 2013.

Michael O’Higgins, the former chairman of British watchdog The Pensions Regulator, and Phillip Evans, a former inquiry chair at the Competition Markets Authority, are now vying to lead a class action on behalf of claimants such as asset managers, pension funds and financial institutions. Foreign exchange is the crown jewel of London’s financial sector. Around 43% percent of the $8.3 trillion-per-day forex market is traded in the city.

O’Higgins has instructed US law firm Scott & Scott while Evans is being advised by Hausfeld - the two litigators that co-led a similar US case against 15 banks and helped secure $2.3 billion in settlements for American claimants. The CAT will decide whether to allow a planned lawsuit to proceed as a so-called collective action and which, if any, class representative should lead it.

citigroup forex UBS JPMorgan MUFG Bank NatWest Competition Appeal Tribunal

Big banks seek to curb ‘speculative’ planned UK forex class action

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

UAE, Saudi reach compromise: OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Centre not yet finalised revised CDMP

Indian atrocities in Kashmir: PM says proud to sound global alarm

NEC to meet twice every year

‘Some gas’ diverted to meet peak demand of power sector: Azhar

Merkel shaken as flood deaths rise to 188 in Europe

Private Israeli malware used to spy on journalists, activists: report

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.