PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released Rs133.66 billion (14.85 percent) for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 against the budgeted allocation of Rs900 billion.

According to the latest PSDP data 2021-22 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms on Friday, the government released Rs98.98 billion (17.34 percent) for development projects of various ministries, divisions, and related departments out of Rs558.3 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs21.588 billion out of Rs183.2 billion for development budget of corporations; a total of Rs15.73 billion has been released for development projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA) out of Rs113.75 budgeted allocation, and Rs5.86 billion out of Rs69.48 billion has been released for the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (Pepco).

The ministry has released a total of Rs13.1 billion out of Rs69.95 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs5.91 billion for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) out of Rs32 billion, and Rs7.18 billion for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2021-22.

The government released Rs2.1 billion out of Rs21.72 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division.

A total of Rs9.23 billion out of Rs46.155 billion have been released for development projects of the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs24.25 billion for development projects of the Finance Division against Rs123.13 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Reforms released Rs5.38 billion for development projects of the Railways Division against Rs30 billion budgeted allocation; Rs1.66 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division; and Rs2.2 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs5.54 billion for development projects of the Higher Education of Commission out of Rs42.45 billion budgeted allocations, and Rs1.7 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs9.7 billion budgeted allocation.

The ministry released a total of Rs12.7 billion for the Water Resources Division, Rs40 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Rs649 million for the Petroleum Division, Rs471 million for the Revenue Division, and Rs411.9 million for the Maritime Affairs Division.

The government has released Rs2.86 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division, Rs4.2 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs4.84 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs1.6 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs374 million for the Aviation Division, and Rs395 million for Defense Production Division.

The government has released Rs98.7 million for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division, Rs279.9 million for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs55.84 million for Human Rights, and Rs746.9 million for the development projects of the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division.

