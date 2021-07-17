ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Zidansek faces French first-timer in Lausanne tennis final

  • Burel, Ranked 125, booked her first final on the WTA tour by defeating compatriot Caroline Garcia, the former world number four, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.
AFP 17 Jul 2021

GENEVA: Top seed Tamara Zidansek, the French Open semi-finalist, will face France's Clara Burel for the Lausanne tennis title following their victories in Saturday's semi-finals.

Slovenia's Zidansek, the world number 50, beat Maryna Zanevska of Belgium 7-5, 6-3 on the clay courts at the Stade-Lausanne tennis club.

Meanwhile 20-year-old Burel, ranked 125, booked her first final on the WTA tour by defeating compatriot Caroline Garcia, the former world number four, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Jabeur books WTA Charleston title clash with Sharma

Burel, who received treatment for an ankle injury during the match, looks set to join the world's top 100 whatever the result in Sunday's final.

Burel, a former world number one in the junior rankings, had knocked out the French defending champion and second seed Fiona Ferro in the quarter-finals.

The 32-player Lausanne tournament was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

